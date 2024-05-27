Gov. Gianforte declares flooding disaster

(Daily Montanan) Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order Friday declaring a statewide disaster in response to flooding in northern and central Montana.

“Runoff from recent heavy rain and snow has compromised critical electrical infrastructure and roads and bridges in Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said in a statement. “This order will help impacted communities get back on their feet and protect the lives, property, and resources of Montanans.”

The proclamation authorizes the governor to spend money from the general fund to address needs from the emergency. It also outlines the weather leading up to the order.

Northern and central Montana saw widespread totals of over two inches of snow and rainfall, and localized amounts from 5 to 7 inches at the start of the month.

Beginning on May 5, 2024, moderate to major flooding occurred due to heavy snowfall and rainfall causing damage to critical infrastructure in low lying and poor drainage areas.

The weather also caused significant damage to electrical infrastructure owned by rural cooperatives causing hundreds of customers in these areas to lose power, some for up to five days.

The Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Rocky Boy’s Agency, and Chouteau and Hill counties enacted emergency or disaster declarations in response to the conditions, with several of them reporting extensive damage to infrastructure, said a news release from the Governor’s Office.

The governor’s executive order may be found here.