Gianforte named vice-chair of Republican Governors Association

Jonathan Ambarian

HELENA — Weeks after winning a second term as Montana’s governor, Gov. Greg Gianforte has been elected to a leadership position in the organization that advocates for electing Republican governors across the country.

Gianforte will serve a one-year term as vice-chair of the Republican Governors Association for 2025.

“I’m honored to serve as RGA Vice Chair and continue to work with my colleagues to elect strong, Republican governors across the nation,” Gianforte said in a statement shared by the RGA. “Republican governors are cutting taxes, investing in infrastructure and our workforce, putting parents, students, and teachers first, and helping secure the border. But, we have even more work to do. I look forward to working with Governor Kemp, my fellow Republican governors, and President Trump to build a safer, more prosperous future for all Americans.”

Gianforte will serve alongside Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who will chair the RGA in 2025. Kemp was vice-chair this year. Gianforte served on the RGA’s Executive Committee for 2024.

Republicans currently serve as governor in 27 states, to Democrats’ 23. No state governor’s seat changed hands in the 2024 elections. In 2025, there will be gubernatorial elections in New Jersey – currently held by a Democrat – and Virginia – currently held by a Republican.