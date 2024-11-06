Gov. Greg Gianforte wins re-election in Montana

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Polls in Montana closed at 8 p.m. and the Associated Press immediately called the Montana governor’s race for Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Gianforte.

“Serving as Montana’s governor is the greatest honor of my life. Kristen and I are deeply grateful to serve Montanans for another four years to continue delivering on our promises to create more good-paying Montana jobs, open greater opportunities for more Montanans to achieve the American dream, and protect our Montana way of life. With what we’ve been able to achieve together, Montana can and should be a model for our sometimes fractured nation,” Gianforte said in a statement.

“Tonight’s victory isn’t about me. It’s about all of us. And we’ll continue the work together to bring the American Dream into greater reach for all Montanans. We live in an inspiring place – full of good people who work hard every day. I’m filled with great optimism. Optimism for our state. Optimism for our people. Optimism for our future. Thank you, Montana, for putting your trust in Kristen and me for four more years. With a heart full of gratitude, it’s time to get back to work.”

This is Gianforte’s third gubernatorial election night, and second victory. He first ran for the state’s executive office in 2016 against then-incumbent Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock, losing by roughly 19,000 votes. He ran again in 2020, after serving two terms in the U.S. House representing Montana’s at-large district, and won the governorship with 54% of the vote.

He defeated Democratic challenger Ryan Busse, a former firearm company executive and author from Kalispell who has been an adviser for the U.S. Senate Sportsmen’s Caucus and Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and has testified in front of Congress about firearms. He has also been active in opposing fossil fuel drilling leases in the Badger-Two Medicine area near Glacier National Park.

Early returns reported by the Montana Secretary of State’s office show Gianforte with a 20% lead over Busse.

A political newcomer, Busse, and his running mate Raph Graybill, focused their campaign on the recent hikes in property taxes across the state, and on Gianforte’s wealth and perceived unpopularity.

Meanwhile, Gianforte has touted his economic record on the campaign trail, pointing to data showing that compared to before he took office in 2020, Montanans have higher incomes, are more prosperous, and as a state, have become debt-free under his administration. He will serve another four years with current lieutenant governor Kristin Juras.