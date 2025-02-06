Joe Duhownik

PHOENIX (CN) — A group of Arizona ranchers went before the Ninth Circuit Wednesday seeking to reverse a lower court decision that sealed their wells because they pumped a small percentage of Gila River water — a resource to which the Gila River Indian Community says it has full rights.

The ranchers own eight parcels of land in Duncan, Arizona, just a few miles from the Arizona-New Mexico border, which are fed by four wells that pump water near the Gila River before it runs downstream through the Gila River Indian Community, just south of Phoenix, and eventually joins the Colorado River.

The Gila River Indian Community sued the landowners in 2019 claiming that the wells violate a 1935 consent decree that established the rights to all Gila River surface water and subflow — the latter meaning water that flows underground, but is legally classified as surface water.

According to the ranchers, the water pumped by the wells in question, which are each more than a thousand feet from the Gila River, is groundwater governed by Arizona law, not subflow from the Gila River. They say the trial court erred in ordering the wells to be sealed, and it also lacked jurisdiction to do so, since the ranchers weren’t parties to the consent decree.

An expert report presented to the trial court said no more than 2.6% of the water pumped by the wells came from the Gila River, but the community says that’s more than enough to violate the consent decree. On Wednesday, an attorney for ranchers David and Eva Schoubroek told the three-judge panel that even that number is in dispute, since the appellants' own expert hydrologists found evidence of clay around the wells that would theoretically stop Gila River water from leaking through the subsurface aquifer and into their wells.

U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Clifton doubted whether the presence of clay could indicate a continuous barrier to stop the water.

“You could have a wall around two sides of your yard, but if there’s not a wall on the other side, then the coyotes can come in,” the George W. Bush appointee said.

“But if the wall stops me where I’m drilling, it doesn’t matter if the clay covers the whole valley,” attorney Timothy Berg retorted. “That would be a question that needs to be determined by the trier of fact.”

Even if a small amount of Gila River water was pumped, Berg argued, “Shutting off the wells — that’s inappropriate. That’s a hardship I don’t think the district court considered.”

Berg, of the firm Fennemore Law, asked that the Ninth Circuit remand the issue to the trial judge and declare the remedy overbroad. He suggested that, instead, the judge could have ordered his clients to pump less water, pump less frequently or return the percentage of water determined to be Gila River water to the subflow zone, so as to not take water from the Gila River Indian Community.

Attorney Pratik Sha argued on behalf of the community that returning water to the river would alter its hydrology and degrade the quality of water before it reached the community. He reminded the court that three of the four wells at issue lie within the Gila River subflow zone.

The Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld attorney said the court has no obligation to impose a less harsh remedy because the ranchers never suggested alternatives at that stage.

U.S. Circuit Judge Jay Bybee agreed with the ranchers that sealing the wells was an overbroad remedy. “But if you didn’t suggest anything else, what are we supposed to do?” the George W. Bush appointee asked.

Berg said the court can still order the lower judge to find a middle-ground remedy, regardless of whether the appellants asked for one, because there is a genuine question of fact regarding how much river water was pumped.

The ranchers also claim the federal court only has jurisdiction over the parties named in the consent decree when it was established in 1935. Any parties outside of the decree, Berg said, fall under the jurisdiction of Arizona state court.

Sha disagreed, arguing that the judges need not decide which court has absolute jurisdiction, given that the federal court has clear jurisdiction over the consent decree itself, regardless of whether a party is named in it.

Bybee said he was unconvinced that the ranchers can argue they have water rights just because they weren’t around in 1935 to be specifically excluded in the decree. Berg said that question too was one for Arizona state court, not federal court.

U.S. Circuit Judge Bridget Bade, a Donald Trump appointee, rounded out the panel.