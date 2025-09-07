Gillman runs wild as Montana pulls away from C. Washington

(KPAX) Some teams in college football had already played three games before Montana finally kicked off its season Saturday night at home against Division II Central Washington.

The No. 6-ranked Grizzlies wasted no time scoring their first points of the year, as running back Eli Gillman busted out for a 54-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game.

But as things progressed Montana found itself in a fight before gaining separation late in the third quarter on the way to a 42-17 victory. The Griz rushed for 310 yards as a team in a dominant showing on the ground.

Gillman had a career-high 198 rushing yards on just 15 carries and scored three ground TDs to lead Montana. QB Keali’i Ah Yat overcame two interceptions with two TD passes while throwing for 250 yards.