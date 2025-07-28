Goats assigned to Reno wildfire prevention work

Jeniffer Solis

(Nevada Current) Hundreds of goats will mow down dead vegetation across hilly terrain in Reno over the next month in an effort to reduce wildfires in an area prone to burning.

Buildup of dead vegetation in Evens Creek, a wetland area bordered by homes, has created a wildfire hazard the Reno Fire Department hopes to mitigate by introducing 250 goats that will eat away dry brush for the next 45 days.

“They’re working all day long,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran.

The move comes as wildfire season approaches its peak this month. Wildfire season in Nevada typically lasts from late summer to early fall, but in recent years the season has lengthened due to climate change.

Last year, nearly 860 wildfires burned about 104,000 acres of land across Nevada, according to the Nevada Division of Forestry.

In northwest Reno, where thousands of houses have been built in the urban wildland interface, the impact of the fires can be especially devastating.

Northern Nevada experienced one of the most economically destructive wildfires in recent memory last year. About 20 miles south of Reno, the wind-driven Davis Fire rapidly burned through nearly 6,000 acres of land. The fire drove the evacuation of about 20,000 people and ultimately destroyed two commercial buildings and 14 homes.

With less precipitation than normal across much of Northern Nevada this spring, a prolonged heat wave, and fields of flammable grasses, the region is at greater risk of widespread wildfires this year.

“We are seeing a very high threat of wildfire, and it’s increasing every day that goes by,” Cochran said.

The goats, from High Desert Graziers in nearby Smith Valley, are bred to consume a wide variety of non-native grasses and weeds that fuel wildfires including bitterbrush, manzanita, and cheatgrass.

Those non-native grasses and weeds typically die off in the summer, unlike native species, creating dangerous fuel for wildfire.

It’s the fourth time the city has used goats for fire mitigation. Like other years, the goats will be corralled to specific areas by a temporary solar-powered electric fence, and under the watch of guard dogs.

Cochran said the dogs are also there to protect the goats from being eaten by animal predators, or stolen by humans.

“People love goats, so that’s a concern as well,” he said.

The goat grazing operation will cost the city about $67,500. It’s funded in part by state legislation passed in 2022 that allocates funding to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for wildfire prevention, restoration, and long-term planning.

“Targeted grazing is an environmentally friendly and sustainable option for managing noxious weeds and flammable vegetation,” said Reno City Ward 2 Councilmember Naomi Duerr. “We’re proud to continue this creative approach.”

Wildfire managers say it takes a suite of approaches to prevent wildfires, including manual brush clearing, herbicides, and prescribed burns.

Goats have proven to be a cost-effective way to clear dry vegetation in difficult to reach terrain like steep bluffs and cliffs near homes.

“It’s low tech, and it’s very cost-effective. They target exactly what we need,” Cochran said.

Studies looking at whether goats’ grazing can reduce the severity or impact of wildfires are scarce, but some research does suggest targeted grazing significantly reduces the grasses and weeds they goats were introduced to control.

In Arizona, some scientists have observed that land cleared of excess vegetation by goats acts as fire breaks and can stop wildfires in their tracks.

Anecdotally, Cochran said goats have had positive, long-lasting effects on previous areas they grazed.

“Goats are a great tool to do that. They work from dawn till dusk. They actually eat non-native and invasive species of plants. They just take it down to the dirt,” Cochran said.

Despite the positive impact of goats, Cochran emphasized the need for federal action when it comes to wildfire response and mitigation.

Ongoing cuts, funding freezes and hiring pauses brought on by President Donald Trump’s executive orders shrinking the federal workforce have weakened the nation’s already strained firefighting force by hitting support staff who play crucial roles in preventing and battling wildfires.

The Trump administration stated the U.S. Forest Service has reached 99% of its firefighting hiring goals, but documents obtained by ProPublica show a high vacancy rate, as well as internal concern among top officials responsible for wildfire response.

“There’s no department in the country that can handle these giant fires by themselves. You need local resources, state resources, but you also need a lot of federal resources, and if they’re not funded, that puts a dent in our ability to respond to these fires. We are keeping an eye on that. We’re very concerned,” Cochran said.