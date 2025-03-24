State GOP calls for Ellsworth’s resignation

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) The Montana Republican Party officially called for the resignation of Hamilton Sen. Jason Ellsworth on Sunday.

In a press release, the state GOP said Ellsworth, a Republican and former Senate president, is “no longer fit to serve” in the Senate following a report by the Senate Ethics Committee about Ellsworth’s failure to disclose a conflict of interest while procuring a $170,100 contract for a friend and business associate.

“The report has raised serious concerns regarding his conduct, and we firmly believe that for the good of the state and the well-being of his constituents, Senator Ellsworth should step down from his position,” the release stated. “We urge Senator Ellsworth to resign voluntarily in order to restore trust in the Senate and allow for a focus on the work that lies ahead for the people of Montana.”

Ellsworth was not initially aware of the party’s stance on Sunday morning and did not respond to questions about whether he would resign.

The senator has not been working from the Capitol in recent weeks, after receiving permission to work remotely due to health issues.

The ethics committee adopted its final report last week following weeks of hearings and fact finding. The Senate initially convened the ethics committee in January after details of the contract between Ellsworth and his friend Bryce Eggleston were reported.

The Department of Justice is also investigating criminal allegations related to Ellsworth’s actions.

The Montana Senate is expected to discuss the ethics report during Monday’s floor session, with the GOP majority expected to bring a motion to punish Ellsworth, according to several senators. Whether the motion will be for expulsion or a form of censure was not confirmed to the Daily Montanan.

The state Republican Party said that if Ellsworth does not voluntarily step aside, they will “fully support the Senate’s decision to expel him, ensuring that the integrity of the Senate remains intact.”

The decision by the state GOP was reached by a unanimous vote of the Montana Republican Party’s Executive Board.