Two dead, others still missing after Grand Canyon floods

Joe Duhownik

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. (CN) — More thunderstorms are approaching the Grand Canyon area as Arizona and federal officials carry on the search for at least 15 hikers stranded by deadly flash floods Saturday afternoon.

The National Park Service confirmed the recovery of a second body Monday morning, two days after nearly 2 inches of rain poured into the canyon and through some of its most popular trails and campgrounds.

Officials announced the recovery of the first body, a 46-year-old man near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River, Sunday evening. The service has not provided additional information about the second victim.

Videos posted to Facebook show fastmoving, debris-filled floodwaters carrying a mixture of natural debris-like rocks and branches and remnants of bunkhouses and footbridges through the narrow channels.

“Search and recovery efforts continue following the flooding in Grand Canyon National Park,” the service announced Monday morning. “Two bodies have been recovered. Preliminary assessments indicate approximately 40% of the Transcanyon Waterline was damaged or destroyed. Forecasted weather may affect the timing and pace of operations."

The Transcanyon Waterline is the only treated, potable drinking water system along the south rim of the canyon.

“Visitors are asked to remain out of the closure area while search and recovery operations continue,” the service said. “Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, the Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins, and the entire North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch remain closed until further notice.”

On Sunday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced that the state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is coordinating with the park service and Coconino County Emergency Management to support search and recovery efforts.

“My heart is with the families and loved ones of every person unaccounted for after the flash flooding at the Grand Canyon,” she posted online. “Thank you to the first responders on the ground working to keep our communities safe when disaster strikes.”

Hobbs’ office did not reply to a more recent request for updates.

Phantom Ranch, a popular lodging area near the bottom of the canyon for those hiking rim-to-rim, receives on average less than 10 inches of rainfall per year. On Saturday, it received nearly two inches in just a day, and half of that fell in less than 30 minutes.

“This event was made up of four rounds,” National Weather Service meteorologist Joshua Schank told Courthouse News. “There were three rounds of rainfall that went through and saturated the ground. Then the fourth round, which occurred around 2:30 p.m., was the strongest and on radar.”

The initial floods destroyed nearly every footbridge across Bright Angel Creek, which branches from the Colorado River near Phantom Ranch. A hiker said on Facebook that he was the last to cross a bridge just 30 seconds before it was washed away.

The Park Service evacuated at least 62 people by helicopter on Saturday, and is now looking to the public to help identify anyone still stranded.

In the meantime, the National Weather Service expects more storms over the area. Northern Arizona remains in a flash flood watch until midnight Tuesday. The service warns all hikers to avoid prone areas like creeks, slot canyons, burn scars and low water crossings.

But Schank says he isn’t worried about additional flooding.

“We’re just watching some thunderstorms move through just north of the Grand Canyon Village,” he said. “Right now rainfall estimates from radar are only about 0.2 to 0.4 inches of rain. At the moment, that’s below the threshold we have for flash floods.”

He said his main concern at the moment is lightning for anyone still in the area.