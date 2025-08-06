Amanda Pampuro

RAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CN) — A Colorado man charged with assault, harassment and bias-motivated crimes for attacking a Grand Junction reporter in the name of “Trump’s America” pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

On Dec. 18, 2024, police say Patrick Egan, then 39, chased KKCO reporter Ja’Ronn Alex about 40 miles from Delta, Colorado, to Grand Junction, Colorado. At a red light, Egan pulled up alongside Alex, according to the arrest affidavit, and shouted, “Are you even a U.S. citizen? This is Trump’s America now! I’m a Marine and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!”

Alex, who is of Pacific Islander descent and hails from Detroit, returned to the news station, where Egan reportedly blocked his escape, put him in a headlock and strangled him, according to the affidavit.

Police charged Egan with second-degree assault, bias-motivated crime and harassment.

The Marine veteran, out on bond for most of the year, attended the hearing remotely. His attorney, public defender Ruth Swift, had requested several arraignment delays to consult mental health experts.

At a January bond hearing, a friend described Egan’s mental health struggles and pledged support.

While on bond, Egan is prohibited from possessing weapons and must stay 1,000 feet from the victim or any of the reporter’s workplaces.

Anticipating four days of testimony for prosecutors and one day for defense, 21st Judicial District Judge Jennilynn Lawrence scheduled the five-day trial to begin Jan. 12, 2026.

Victoria Fazzino, deputy attorney for Colorado's 21st Judicial District, told the judge her ability to take the trial date depends on the victim's availability.