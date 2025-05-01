Monique Merrill

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — There will be no livestock grazing on 22,000 acres of key sage grouse research areas in Oregon while conservationists challenge a rollback by the government, a federal judge ordered on Wednesday.

The Oregon Natural Desert Association is likely to succeed in its court battle against the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon determined in a 30-page order granting the conservation group’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

The conservation group ​​first sued the Bureau of Land Management in 2019, accusing the agency of continuously delaying action on its 2015 sage grouse conservation plan. The plan created 15 key research natural areas intended to be kept free of livestock grazing and act as control sites for researchers to measure the impact of grazing on sagebrush communities, but the agency failed to fully close the areas.

In 2022, Simon agreed with the conservation group and directed the agency to close the areas. When the agency issued a new 2025 sage grouse plan in January, reducing the ungrazed area from 22,000 acres to 3,700 acres, the conservation group filed a new lawsuit.

Following a hearing on Monday, Simon again found in favor of the conservation group.

“In the absence of a preliminary injunction, any research that scientists could conduct using ungrazed land would be statistically insignificant and therefore of little to no probative value in the sage-grouse conservation efforts for which the [research natural areas] were created in the first place,” the Barack Obama appointee wrote.

The conservation group argued that the new plan would deter scientists from taking on large-scale research projects on land that is not promised to remain clear of grazing. It also accused the federal agency of violating the Administrative Procedure Act by arbitrarily and capriciously issuing the new plan.

Specifically, the original 2015 plan represented a minimum number of acres required to provide a baseline for meaningful scientific research and the 2025 plan greatly reduced that number without explaining how the new amount of land will continue to provide valuable baselines for the large-scale research it sought to do with the first plan, Simon found.

“Opening the key [research natural areas] to grazing appears to contravene the [research natural areas’] intended purpose of providing an ungrazed baseline against which to measure grazed lands,” Simon wrote.

The action likely violates both the National Environmental Policy Act and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, Simon found.

Plus, the judge said, the conservation group has an interest in preserving the ungrazed lands to “enjoy them in their undisturbed state and document these examples of how [Oregon Natural Desert Association’s] efforts to conserve sage-grouse and scientific management of public lands have come to fruition.”

Although Simon rejected this argument in 2022, he found differently this time since the lands have remained ungrazed for three years and members are presently able to view and enjoy the lands.

“At the outset, the court notes that the loss of the ability to view, experience, and use natural areas in their undisturbed state is a cognizable, irreparable injury,” Simon wrote.

The judge also noted the conservation group's interest in science-based land management. The Bureau of Land Management argued that even areas with “light grazing” could still provide research opportunities, but Simon found that it conflated two concepts.

“Even if ‘light grazing’ has limited impacts on sagebrush communities, that does not mean that a ‘lightly grazed’ area can still function as an adequate baseline research area for scientific research,” Simon wrote.

Finally, Simon found that blocking livestock grazing on the 22,000 acres is in the public’s best interest.

The agency argued that a preliminary injunction would divert its limited resources and create more work for its limited staff, but Simon wasn’t convinced the burden would be as dire as the agency made it seem.

“A preliminary injunction would not require BLM to draft all of its permitting agreements from a blank slate,” Simon wrote. “And although BLM may have to invest some money and staff hours to reworking some permits, the court does not find this investment to be so burdensome as to tip the balance of equities in BLM’s favor.”

As for the impact on cattle ranchers, Simon turned to the Ninth Circuit holding that “the public interest in preserving nature and avoiding irreparable environmental injury outweighs economic concerns.”

While the order will impact cattle ranchers, the case could be resolved before next season, limiting the impact on the threatened birds.

“By contrast, one season of grazing has the potential to irreparably harm years of progress in restoring sagebrush communities for scientific purposes,” Simon wrote.

The greater sage grouse — a rotund, chicken-like bird with a small head and spiky, long tail feathers — relies on sagebrush plants in the western United States. There once were as many as 16 million of the birds, but its population has dwindled over the past 200 years as its habitat has been reduced by development and agriculture. There are now only around 25,000 birds remaining, and the figure has dropped 80% since 1965.