Hotels, Airbnbs raising prices and booking up fast as Griz-Cat weekend nears

BOZEMAN (KPAX) - Many hotels around Bozeman are starting to book up as fans pour into town ahead of this weekend's Brawl of the Wild.

The Element Hotel in downtown Bozeman is expected to be fully booked by this weekend.

“It's always a big game so we've been looking forward to that for a while. The hotel will be full with Griz and Cats fans alike,” said Element Bozeman Sales Director McKayla Murphy.

Murphy said they are expecting all of their rooms to be filled by Cat-Griz fans.

“We have just a couple more rooms available and we expect to fill them by gameday,” said Murphy.

Murphy believes that price increases for hotels and Airbnb's in downtown Bozeman are pretty typical for a weekend like the one ahead. She said “the prices are definitely a little bit more expensive as the whole town is typically sold out.”

The Quality Inn in Belgrade said they have 45 out of their 66 rooms booked so far and expect more people to book throughout the week. They have increased their prices from $159 to $219 for a two-queen bedroom for the weekend.

MTN News also went on Airbnb's website and saw there were not many options for two adults downtown this weekend.

Prices seemed to be higher than usual with the highest price being $625 a night, but when we looked at the weekend after, there were a lot more options with cheaper pricing.

“We're selling for about $400 right now for our King rooms,” said Murphy.

The Element Hotel seems to be no stranger to hosting so many people for such a big game.

“It's always been a full house at the Element and being downtown. This is where people want to be," Murphy said.

As a 2018 MSU graduate, she couldn't be more excited to show off her bobcat spirit.

“Go Cats! We are super excited.”