Claire Peterson

(KPAX) The student section at a Griz football game is usually packed, and that won't be any different during the playoff game on Friday, December 8, 2023.

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar recently announced that 3,000 free tickets would be offered for students to attend the FCS playoff game against the Furman Paladins.

For a typical Grizzly football game, students are able to get their tickets for free because of the athletic fee already factored into their tuition.

However, the NCAA is responsible for playoff game ticket sales and they charge students the same amount as everyone else.

Bodnar says the university decided to offer the free tickets in order to bridge the gap for students who could not afford tickets, ensuring the stadium would be as full as any Griz game.

“On Friday night, we want a lively, loud environment in Washington Grizzly Stadium," he says. "It is, I think, the best game day environment not just in the FCS, but in all of college football, and our students are key to that. So, you know, we want as many students there as possible.”

Bodnar involves himself in many of the student activities. For example, he can be seen at every home Griz game handing out pizza to the students.

He says he wants to contribute to a positive college atmosphere, knowing how important it can be for student success.

“I think it's really important for our students to have opportunities to engage with each other," he says. "I say that, you know, our number one priority at the University of Montana is to play student success at the center of everything that we do, and that means from the president's office to the dining hall to our facilities team to, of course, our faculty. But our job is to support our students and to be there for them.”

The free tickets were given to students on a first-come, first serve basis.