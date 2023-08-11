UM Griz football on verge of record season-ticket sales

(UM News Service) With kickoff less than a month away, excitement for the upcoming Montana football season is once again nearing an all-time high as the Grizzlies look to return to the top of the Big Sky standings.

So much so that Grizzly Athletics is closing in on record season ticket sales for a second-straight year.

As of Thursday morning, Montana had sold and distributed 18,529 season tickets for the coming season, not including University of Montana students.

Already the second-most season tickets sold in program history, it leaves the Grizzlies just 94 shy of breaking Montana’s all-time record of 18,622 set in 2009.

With season tickets being the best way to guarantee a seat at this year’s highly anticipated Brawl of the Wild game, Griz fans can help UM set a new record with packages available now at GrizTix.com.

“Griz fans are truly the best in the country. I cannot say thank you enough to our loyal season ticket holders and those who consistently show up to support Grizzly football,” said Director of Athletics Kent Haslam.

“We rely on ticket revenue more than any institution in the Big Sky Conference, the FCS, and many at the FBS level. Grizzly Athletics could not operate without the financial support of so many, and it motivates us to work hard and get better. Thank you for investing in Grizzly Athletics.”

Montana led the Big Sky Conference and was second in all of FCS football in overall and average attendance for a second-straight season in 2022, with 18,292 season tickets sold and distributed, and 165,178 total fans passing through the turnstiles.

The Grizzlies sold out four of their six regular season home games that year, averaging 23,597 per game across all seven games, including a Thanksgiving weekend first-round playoff game.

Montana remains one of the leaders in season ticket sales among FCS, Group of Five, and even some Power Five programs nationwide.

The Idaho Statesman reported that Boise State sold 17,403 season tickets in 2022, while the San Diego Tribune reported that San Diego State sold just under 16,000 in its first season at the new Snapdragon Stadium.

The Griz are even in the same ballpark as UCLA, which sold 23,077 season tickets at the Rose Bowl in 2022, according to the New York Times.

James Madison recently announced it has sold out of 2023 season tickets with 8,718 claimed, a new record for the Dukes by more than 1,000 tickets as they prepare for their second season at the FBS level.

East Carolina of the American Athletic Conference also recently announced it had sold 14,200 season tickets this year, and Houston announced in April it had sold 15,000 season tickets ahead of its inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference, a record for the Cougars.