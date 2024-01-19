Griz add eight football transfers, five from FBS

(Montana Sports Information) With the start of the new semester, University of Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck and his staff have officially added eight transfers to the program, Hauck announced Friday.

Each of the eight are on campus and will join the team for winter conditioning and the spring training season.

Montana, fresh off an outright Big Sky Championship and trip to the FCS title game, added a mix of experienced talent from the Power Five, Group of Five, and FCS levels. Five of the newest additions come to Missoula from FBS programs, while three transfer in from FCS teams.

“Transfer recruiting is a bigger part of Division-I college football now than it’s ever been, and I don’t see that changing moving forward,” said Hauck. “We’re excited about these guys joining us and I think they’ll help us get better as a team.”

The Grizzlies bolstered the defense, which lost nine players to graduation following the 2023 season, with five additions among the newcomers. The offense added high level experience as well, adding players in two skill positions and an offensive lineman from the FBS ranks.

The additions come on top of 16 newcomers added from the high school ranks on National Signing Day in December to the incoming class of 2024 that will join the program in the fall.

Spring semester walk-ons who are invited back for fall camp by the coaching staff will be added to the roster at the conclusion of the semester.

Montana is expected to begin the spring practice season in early March, and cap it with the annual Griz Spring Game mid-April.