Griz head to Grand Forks looking for redemption against UND

(Montana Sports Information) As the winningest coach in Big Sky history, there aren’t many teams that have ever played in the conference that hold a winning record over Montana head coach Bobby Hauck. In fact, in his now-13 years in the league, there is only one: North Dakota.

While there wasn’t much overlap in UND’s five-year stint as a member of the Big Sky and Hauck’s return, it was enough to hand the Grizzlies a single loss in 2018. And don’t think it hasn’t gnawed at him since.

This week, No. 4 Montana returns to the site of that loss in Grand Forks for the first meeting between the two schools since UM took the 41-14 drubbing. While the No. 20/23 Fighting Hawks are no longer members of the Big Sky, as a top 25 tussle between premiere programs in the two FCS power conferences, this week’s game has the import of a league rivalry with added postseason implications. And It’s only week two.

The Griz and Fighting Hawks square off Saturday night at 5 p.m. (MT), indoors at the Alerus Center for UND’s home opener and first and only “night game” on their 2024 schedule – as much as you can have a night game in a dome.

As one of only two top 25 matchups across the FCS this week, the Fighting Hawk faithful will be fired up when the Griz come to town.

Montana heads east at 1-0 looking for redemption for that 2018 loss, buoyed with confidence from a week-one win. North Dakota, meanwhile, returns home after hanging tough with Iowa State in Ames where they outrushed the Cyclones 174 yards to 86, but eventually fell 21-3 to start the year 0-1.

Led by veteran head coach Bubba Schweigert, now in his 11th year as UND’s chief mentor, the Hawks were picked fifth in the preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference poll. They’ll be looking to right the ship early following the ISU loss as they continue with a brutal schedule that pits them against seven of the top 25 teams in the FCS preseason poll.

After dispatching one Missouri Valley team last week, Montana will once again be faced with another physical outfit from “The Valley” in UND, with six All-MVFC preseason picks on the Hawk roster, led by All-America receiver Bo Belquist, who also earned a place on the Senior Bowl Watch List.

It sets up a big-boy showdown against two of the biggest boys in FCS football on Saturday, with the winner set to get a big boost of confidence as the nonconference slate rolls on.