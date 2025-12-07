Griz host South Dakota in round 3 on ABC broadcast

The Montana Grizzlies will host the South Dakota Coyotes in the FCS quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, Dec. 13, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game will be broadcast to millions of households around the nation on ABC.No. 3 Montana advanced to the quarterfinal for the 16th time in program history on Saturday with a dominant 50-29 win over No. 14 South Dakota State.

The Griz now turn their attention to another MVFC team in the No. 11 South Dakota Coyotes, who went to Macon, Georgia, on Saturday and dispatched Mercer 47-0. USD comes to Missoula at 10-4 on the season with five-straight wins, including victories over North Dakota and SDSU in Vermillion.

UM leads the all-time series with South Dakota 14-6 dating back to the first meeting between the two programs in 1915 and are 6-0 against the Coyotes in Missoula. Montana enters next week's matchup having won seven straight in the series against USD, including their last meeting in 2022 – a 24-7 win for UM at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, Montana season ticket holders have until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9 to claim their season tickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wed., Dec. 10. Tickets are available at GrizTix.com and at the Adams Center Ticket Office.