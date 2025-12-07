Griz host South Dakota in round 3 on ABC broadcast
The Griz now turn their attention to another MVFC team in the No. 11 South Dakota Coyotes, who went to Macon, Georgia, on Saturday and dispatched Mercer 47-0. USD comes to Missoula at 10-4 on the season with five-straight wins, including victories over North Dakota and SDSU in Vermillion.
UM leads the all-time series with South Dakota 14-6 dating back to the first meeting between the two programs in 1915 and are 6-0 against the Coyotes in Missoula. Montana enters next week's matchup having won seven straight in the series against USD, including their last meeting in 2022 – a 24-7 win for UM at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, Montana season ticket holders have until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9 to claim their season tickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wed., Dec. 10. Tickets are available at GrizTix.com and at the Adams Center Ticket Office.