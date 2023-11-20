(Montana Sports Information) Montana officially earned the No. 2 seed in the 2023 FCS football playoff bracket, the NCAA announced Sunday morning during the annual selection show on ESPNU, extending the Grizzlies' FCS record playoff appearances to 27.

With the two seed, Montana earns a first-round bye and homefield advantage through the semifinal round.

Montana will now prepare to take on the winner of Lafayette (9-2) versus Delaware (8-3) on Dec. 2, under the lights at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. MT. The Grizzlies have never faced Lafayette, and have not faced Delaware since the first round of the 1993 playoffs.

The FCS football playoff bracket was released Sunday.

Ticket information for the 2023 FCS Playoffs can be found at GoGriz.com/FCSPlayoffs.

The second-round game will stream nationally on ESPN+. No linear television broadcast will be available.

The winner of Montana's second round game will advance to the quarterfinal round where it will face the winner of Furman and the winner of the Chattanooga/Austin Peay game first round game.