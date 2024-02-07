Griz complete signing class with four additional players

(Montana Sports Information) Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck and his staff added four new players to the 2024 roster – two from the high school ranks and two additional transfers – on National Signing Day Wednesday.

The additions give UM a total of 28 newcomers to date ahead of the 2024 season.

Set to join the program as transfers are Chrishawn Gordon, a safety from Fresno State, and Ty Morrison, a kicker and punter from the College of the Canyons.

The additions bring Montana’s 2024 transfer total to 10 since the start of school at UM in mid-January for a total of 28 new squad members.

Set to join the Griz this fall out of high school are Monte Gillman, brother of current UM running back Eli Gillman, and offensive lineman Matt Hilden. They join the 16 high school additions that joined the program during the early signing period in December for a total of 18.

Hauck and the Grizzly staff filled the most needs on the offensive side of the ball with this cohort, adding 13 new players, four of which will play on the offensive line.

Out of the 10 new additions to the defensive side of the ball six are expected to slot in at defensive back and three will play on the defensive line. Four of the 28 are currently listed as athletes.

As is always the priority under Hauck, Montana was the biggest focus for recruiting in 2024 with nine of the 28 signees coming from in-state. Eight others from the class come from California, while the rest come from individual states as far spread as Florida to Hawaii.

Spring semester walk-ons who participate in spring practices and get invited back for fall camp by the coaching staff will be added to the roster at the conclusion of the semester.

Montana is expected to begin the spring practice season in early March, and cap it with the annual Griz Spring Game mid-April.