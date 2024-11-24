Griz to host Tennessee State in first round of FCS Playoffs

(UM Sports Information) Montana officially earned the No. 14 seed in the 2024 FCS football playoff bracket, the NCAA announced Sunday morning during the annual selection show on ESPNU, extending the Grizzlies' record playoff appearance total to 28.

The Griz (8-4) will now host the Tennessee State Tigers (9-3), co-champions of the Big South/Ohio Valley Association in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 8:15 p.m. in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The first-round game will be broadcast to millions of television sets nationwide on ESPN2. It is the only first round game that will be broadcast on national TV.

Saturday’s game marks the first time Montana and Tennessee State have ever faced each other. The Grizzlies are 4-3 all-time against current members of the Big South/OVC Association. The last meeting between UM and a member of the association was when the Griz hosted Southeast Missouri in the first round of the 2022 FCS playoffs – a 34-24 win for UM.

Tennessee State is coached by former Ohio State Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George.

The winner of Montana’s first round game will travel to Brookings, South Dakota, to face the No. 3 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second round of the playoffs. Should Montana advance, it sets up a rematch of last year’s national championship game.

Playoff Ticket Information

Season ticket holders have until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to secure their seats for the first-round playoff game. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 8:30 a.m. Tickets to the first-round game cost $30 each plus fees.

University of Montana students will receive free tickets to the game, and will be available at noon on Sunday, Nov. 24, at GoGriz.com/StudentTickets.