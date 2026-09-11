FWP kills two grizzly bears near Lincoln following conflicts

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff trapped and euthanized two male grizzly bears near Lincoln this week after a series of conflicts with chicken coops, grain and other attractants near the community.

According to a department press release, the conflicts took place during a 10-day period, despite efforts by department staff and community members to limit attractants. The bears remained in the area and continued to get into potential food sources near homes.

Due to bold behavior by the bears, primarily toward unprotected chicken coops near town, FWP staff said the situation created safety concerns for humans.

FWP trapped the grizzlies early Sept. 9, and the decision to euthanize the bears was made in consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

“We’ll continue to work with residents to address conflicts, and securing attractants is something everyone can do to help avoid issues,” said FWP Region 2 supervisor Kendra McKlosky.

FWP said bear conflicts have seen an uptick around Montana this season, in part due to limited sources of natural bear foods such as chokecherries and huckleberries, leading animals to seek alternative foods wherever they can find them.

If Montanans see a bear or sign near their residence that may result in a conflict, reach out right way to FWP for help on next steps, the department said. Find contact information for local bear specialists and review more details and preventative tips here: fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware.