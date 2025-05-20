‘Unfunded insurance mandate:’ Gianforte vetoes hearing aid bill

Jordan Hansen

(Daily Montanan) Insurance companies doing business in Montana won’t have to provide coverage for hearing aids after Gov. Greg Gianforte vetoed House Bill 607 earlier this month.

State law currently requires insurance companies to cover hearing aids for individuals 18 years and younger. HB 607, brought by Rep. Paul Tuss, D-Havre, would have extended that to all ages. According to a fiscal note attached to a bill, the state estimates the average hearing aid to cost $5,000.

In the same note, it said the average number of ears requiring hearing aids is 1.37, meaning a fair number of people require two.

“Typically, insurance will cover the diagnoses for hearing loss. But after that, you’re on your own,” Tuss said in a Monday press release. “By age 75, nearly half of Americans experience hearing loss. The cost of treatment can be a major burden on people’s finances— especially those living on fixed incomes. It causes people to put off getting hearing aids and try to get by with reduced hearing.”

In his veto letter, Gov. Greg Gianforte called the bill an “unfunded insurance mandate” that would cost Montana taxpayers $3.5 million. He added that it would need “increased contributions” from the state’s roughly 30,000 public employees.

“Our administration is proud of our work with the Legislature to lower healthcare costs and expand access for Montanans through conservative, free-market principles, not government mandates,” Gianforte wrote in the letter, dated May 2. “Our conservative, free-market approach stands in stark contrast to the approach of states that embrace costly government rules, regulations, and mandates that distort markets, limit consumer choice, and inflate health care costs.”

The day before the veto, Gianforte received a letter from Misty Ann Giles, the director of the state Department of Administration, urging him to veto the bill. In the letter, Giles said the legislation would cost the state between $500,000 to $600,000 annually, which is in line with the bill’s fiscal note.

“During negotiations with employees, there was no indication that hearing aid coverage was a needed benefit, and no funding was included in the state’s budget or HB 13 to pay for providing that additional benefit,” Giles wrote in the letter. “Although the additional cost of the expanded hearing aid mandate was noted in the fiscal note for HB 607, no appropriation was included to offset the expense.”

Insurance legislation was a priority for Democrats during the session, including laws looking to regulate where the tech industry and medical insurance industry collide.

Democratic leadership slammed the veto.

“Under the Hearing Aid Coverage Act, thousands of Montanans would have finally been able to afford to get their hearing back,” House Minority leader Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula said in a release. “But today, the Governor chose insurance companies over Montanans. Our multi-millionaire Governor does not know what it’s like to choose between getting healthcare and putting food on the table or filling up your tank with gas.”