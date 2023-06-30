Nicole Girten

(Daily Montanan) Montana historical sites, societies and museums, like the “Queen of the Prairie” Fort Peck Theatre, will see more than $10 million in grant funding for more than 40 preservation projects around the state.

The Montana Department of Commerce announced the grant awards Thursday that are going to be sent to more than 30 communities, according to a department press release.

“It is important for us to showcase our state’s rich history, as well as the culture and heritage that created Montana as we know it today,” said Director of the Montana Department of Commerce Scott Osterman in the release.

Funds can be used towards infrastructure and renovation projects, or on improvements to security, climate control or fire protection.

“Havre Beneath the Streets” is a tour that shows a reconstruction of businesses that had to move underground after a fire burned Havre down more than 100 years ago, according to the tour’s website.

Office Manager for the tour Christy Owens said they’ll be using their funds, $359,672, to repair a vaulted sidewalk that was previously used as an entrance to the tour, but had to be evacuated in 2017 due to deterioration. Owens said tours will still be operational as they complete construction, which they hope will start in late summer or early fall.

The Fort Peck Theatre was awarded $500,000, the maximum grant award for projects. Box Office Manager Sandy Carpenter said the goal for the funds was to put in the necessary infrastructure to make it a more year-round facility, with the theater originally built in 1934.

“We’re going to be coming up on 100 years here, and we’re still hanging out here on the prairie,” Carpenter told the Daily Montanan on Thursday.

“They call it the ‘Queen of the Prairie,’” Carpenter said. “You go over a hill, it’s just there, and you’re like ‘What in the world?’”

Carpenter said they’re finishing this week with a production of “Murder on the Orient Express,” and then next they’ll be showing “Matilda the Musical.”

The Moss Mansion Museum in Billings also received $500,000, which Director Aly Turner said is going towards replacing the piping that has heated the building since 1903. Turner said replacing the pipes themselves won’t be the most expensive part, but the restoration work that has to be done to ensure the original walls are preserved.

She said the heating works great now, but with the pipes being so old, the museum is operating on “borrowed time.”

“​​If any of those pipes were to break, they could easily destroy major portions of the house,” she said.

National Museum of Forest Service History in Missoula. (Katy Spence/Missoula Current file) National Museum of Forest Service History in Missoula. (Katy Spence/Missoula Current file) loading...

Turner said although the museum is partially owned by the city and the state, it doesn’t receive funding from either.

“If we didn’t have this grant, it would take us years and years and years to fundraise this amount of money,” she said.

For historic sites to have been eligible for funding, they must have been listed on a national, state or local historic registry, contributed to a historic district or a structure more than 50 years old that has documented significance to the history of the state or region, according to the department website.

The Montana Historic Preservation Grant program was created during the 2019 legislative session through Senate Bill 338, sponsored by then-state Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena.

The Paradise Center, a former public schoolhouse converted into an arts and visitor center, in 2021 was awarded $123,220 of the same grant funding to install an interior elevator and renovate a restroom to be ADA compliant, the release said.

“MHPG funding helped us make our historic building fully accessible to individuals with mobility constraints, while protecting its historic nature through the discrete installation of two passenger lifts and the renovation of old restrooms to be ADA compliant,” said Karen Thorson, Paradise Center Secretary of the Board, in the release.

The following community projects will receive Montana Historic Preservation grant funding:

Anaconda: $235,000 for the Copper Village Museum and Arts Center

Baker: $160,000 for the Baker State Bank Building

Billings: $100,000 for the Acme Building

Billings: $414,400 for the Billings Depot

Billings: $500,000 for Moss Mansion

Billings: $ 236,000 for the Babcock Theatre

Browning: $500,000 for the Blackfoot Spiritual & Heritage Center

Butte: $500,000 for the Kelly Block Building

Columbus: $500,000 for the Stillwater County Courthouse

Deer Lodge: $283,500 for the Deer Lodge City Hall

Fort Peck: $500,000 for the Fort Peck Theatre

Glendive: $116,000 for the Charles Krug House

Great Falls: $340,000 for The History Museum

Great Falls: $400,000 for the Rocky Mountain Building

Great Falls: $250,000 for the Great Falls Civic Center

Great Falls: $300,979 for the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

Hamilton: $100,000 for the Daly Mansion

Harlowton: $375,000 for the Harlowton Roundhouse

Havre: $359,672 for Havre Beneath the Streets

Helena: $90,040 for the Montana Club

Joliet: $83,000 for the Joliet Town Hall and Courthouse

Jordan: $400,000 for the Garfield County Museum

Kalispell: $31,000 for the Hockaday Museum of Art

Lewistown: $100,000 for Oullette Place

Lewistown: $270,000 for the Waite House

Libby: $173,659 for the Historic Hotel Libby

Livingston: $392,277 for the Historic Teslow Grain Elevator

Malta: $221,590 for the Edward & McLellan Block

Miles City: $119,688 for the Miles City Convent Keepers Community Center

Miles City: $200,000 for Miles City Elks Lodge #537

Miles City: $500,000 for the Milligan Building

Missoula: $175,200 for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula

Missoula: $100,000 for the Lenox Flats Building

Missoula: $300,000 for the National Museum of Forest Service History

Polson: $70,351 for the Miracle of America Museum

Red Lodge: $136,366 for the A.D. Whitcomb Garage

Red Lodge: $367,578 for the Roosevelt Center

Ringling: $141,773 for the Ringling Church

Shelby: $5,600 for the Shelby Town Hall

Virginia City: $141,250 for the Coggswell-Taylor House

Virginia City: $161,201 for the Hickman House

Walkerville: $25,000 for the Walkerville Community Market

West Glacier: $493,200 for the Wheeler Cabin

Winnett: $498,720 for the Petroleum County Courthouse