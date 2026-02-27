State extends deadline to apply for homestead tax rates

(KPAX) Montana homeowners get more time to apply for lower property tax rates.

Montana homeowners now have more time to apply for reduced property tax rates after technical problems delayed the original deadline.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Revenue are extending the deadline to apply for the homestead and long-term rental reduced property tax rates to March 20.

The extension comes after technical problems with the state's online application portal, caused by a high volume of last-minute filings.

Officials say no homeowner should be penalized by a technical glitch.

According to a release, this extension is a direct response to intermittent technical issues with the department’s online application portal caused by a high volume of last-minute filings.

Online applications must be submitted by midnight on March 20 at homestead.mt.gov. Paper applications sent by mail must be postmarked by that same date.

“Our priority is to ensure that no Montanan is penalized due to technical difficulties with our filing systems, given the magnitude of last-minute applications,” said DOR Director Beatty.

“We believe this has created extenuating circumstances that allow us to waive the application deadline until March 20. This extension provides homeowners and property managers an additional three weeks to ensure their information is submitted accurately.”