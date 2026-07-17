Hope Hospice Center Celebrates One Year

Jill Valley

(KPAX) It was just a year ago this week that Hope Hospice Center first opened its doors in Missoula, and in that short time, the facility has transformed end-of-life care not just in western Montana, but for families across the country.

The milestone anniversary marks a significant achievement for a project that was decades in the making. Since opening in July 2025, Hope Hospice Center has provided care for more than 130 patients and delivered over 2,500 days of compassionate end-of-life services.

"We have been able to take care of 130+ patients and we've provided over 2,500 days of care," said Amanda Yeoman Melro, executive director of Hope Hospice Center. "Besides that we've been able to collaborate with a lot of our community partners so every week we have some sort of a community event here at the center which has really been a big part of the foundation's mission."

Beyond Traditional Hospice Care

The 12-bed facility serves three distinct types of hospice patients: those receiving routine hospice care who typically remain at home but have the option to stay at the center, respite care patients who return multiple times for temporary stays, and general inpatient cases requiring 24-hour care who would otherwise need hospitalization.

"It is one amazing story after the next of peace, comfort, support, and family and community gathering here has been absolutely amazing," Yeoman Melro noted, highlighting how the oversized patient rooms were specifically designed to accommodate large family gatherings during difficult times.

The center has also become a place where meaningful end-of-life ceremonies can take place, utilizing gardens and gathering patios for memorial events that honor patients and provide comfort to grieving families.

A Privilege and an Honor

For social worker Ally Hanson, working at Hope Hospice Center represents more than just a job—it's a calling that allows her to be present during life's most sacred transitions.

"It's an honor and a privilege to just not only be working here but being a part of their journey," Hanson said. "I am the last connection that they are having and so for that to be meaningful, positive, and impactful is just really important."

Hanson and her team provide comprehensive support services, including education for family members, coordination of specialized services like harpists and massage therapists, and emotional support during the grieving process. The goal is to normalize the hospice experience and reduce anxiety for families facing difficult decisions.