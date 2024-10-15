Human remains found in Clark Fork River in Missoula

(KPAX) An investigation is continuing after human remains were found in the Clark Fork River in Missoula over the weekend.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, a person reported what they believed to be human remains in a log jam in the water in the area of the 6600 block of Mullan Road at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 13.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the Missoula Rural Fire District responded to the scene and a recovery effort began after it was determined the remains were human, according to a news release.

Missoula County Search and Rescue assisted in recovering the remains which have been taken to Montana Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

No additional information is being released at this time with the Sheriff’s Office reporting an investigation is continuing.