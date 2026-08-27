Laura Guido

(Idaho Capital Sun) American flags in Idaho will be flown at half-staff in honor of country music icon Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday. She was 80 years old and faced a brief battle with cancer, the Associated Press reported.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Tuesday to lower flags flown on public grounds across the nation as “a mark of respect for the memory of Dolly Parton.” The directive will last until sunset on Sept. 1.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s office shared the half-staff directive Wednesday.

Parton, in addition to her extensive songwriting and successful businesses, also started the early literacy nonprofit Imagination Library. The program sends a free book each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5, including those in Idaho.