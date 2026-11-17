Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Brody Harshbarger has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor criminal hunting charges in exchange for prosecutors dropping poaching and trespassing charges, court records show.

Harshbarger, of Ashton, was originally charged with seven total hunting, poaching and trespassing charges after an Idaho Department of Fish and Game law enforcement officer responded to a Citizens Against Poaching hotline call Dec. 20, 2025, court records show.

Earlier this month, Harshbarger agreed to plead guilty to two of the misdemeanor charges – hunting without a valid tag and shooting from or across a public highway.

In exchange, the state dropped:

Two charges of unlawfully taking or killing a big game animal.

One charge of hunting with the aid of a motorized vehicle.

One charge of failure to make a reasonable effort to retrieve a six-point bull elk that was killed.

One charge of trespassing to hunt or fish.

Harshbarger is due back in court on Dec. 9 for sentencing, court records show.

According to the plea agreement, Harshbarger faces a $500 fine for each of the two charges he agreed to plead guilty to, as well as the revocation of his hunting license for a period of one year.

Harshbarger’s appointment to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission is not scheduled to expire until June 30.

Efforts to reach Harshbarger and his attorney, Mark Fuller, were not immediately successful Monday.

Idaho Fish and Game Commission members are appointed by the governor and responsible for establishing hunting regulations and overseeing the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

As of Monday afternoon, Harshbarger continued to serve as an Idaho Fish and Game commissioner, said Emily Callihan, a spokeswoman for Gov. Brad Little.

Little has not asked for Harshbarger’s resignation, Callihan said Monday afternoon.

“The Governor’s Office is aware of Commissioner Harshbarger’s plea agreement,” Callihan said in an email to the Idaho Capital Sun on Monday. “Gov. Little will be working with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and stakeholders in the coming days to ensure the responsibilities of the position are fulfilled.”

However, Harshbarger’s picture, name and bio did not appear on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s website on Monday. The names, bios and photos of the other six commissioners did appear on the website Monday.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s next meetings are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Lewiston.

Why was an Idaho Fish and Game Commission member facing criminal hunting charges?

According to sworn probable cause documents filed with Harshbarger’s case, Harshbarger and another man, Eric Murphy, were hunting elk near Spring Hollow boat ramp in eastern Idaho’s Fremont County.

Harshbarger did not have a valid elk tag at the time because he had just filled his elk tag the weekend prior, according to court records.

According to the probable cause documents, Harshbarger and Murphy both fired shots across Spring Hollow Road, and Harshbarger shot from the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Court documents indicate that a six-point bull elk was killed unlawfully on private property and an antlerless bull elk was killed unlawfully on Bureau of Reclamation property.

“Neither Brody Harshbarger nor Eric Murphy called the landowners to request permission to retrieve the six-point bull and did not make a reasonable effort to retrieve the six-point bull elk …,” the probable cause statement reads.

“Neither individual had permission to be shooting onto the private property, in violation of Idaho Code,” the report continued.

In March, after the charges against him became public, Harshbarger agreed to “postpone the performance” of his duties as an Idaho Fish and Game commissioner until the criminal charges were resolved, according to a March 10 letter from Little’s then-chief of staff Zach Hague.

Now that Harshbarger has agreed to plead guilty to two of the hunting charges, some members of the public are asking for answers and asking who will represent them on the commission.

“This is an extremely important matter to the thousands of hunters and anglers who have been unrepresented on the IDFG Commission since Mr. Harshbarger was charged,” Sheryl Hill of Ashton said Monday.