Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) All Republican statewide candidates running for re-election in November’s general election hold a fundraising lead over their challengers, online state campaign finance reports show.

Incumbent GOP Gov. Brad Little has raised the most campaign money of any statewide candidate in 2026.

Through Wednesday afternoon, Little reported raising just more than $2.3 million in campaign contributions in 2026.

No other candidate for statewide office has raised even close to $1 million.

Among the candidates challenging Little in the Nov. 3 general election, independent gubernatorial candidate John Stegner has raised $516,520, and Democrat Terri Pickens has reported accepting $217,520.

Campaign finance records show that Little’s contributions are split between people and companies. Little reported raising almost $1.2 million from people, compared to nearly $1.1 million from companies and another $45,500 from political action committees.

Among Little’s campaign contributions, about $1.7 million came from Idaho while $590,819 came from out of state.

Both Stegner and Pickens reported raising a greater percentage of their campaign contributions from people and a smaller percentage from companies.

Stegner reported raising $492,941 from people compared to $22,895 from companies. Stegner reported that $353,765 of his campaign contributions came from Idaho while $161,070 was out-of-state.

Pickens reported raising $199,625 from people and $12,350 from companies. Campaign finance records show that Pickens raised $208,828 in Idaho, compared to $8,692 from out of state.