Idaho reports second influenza death

Kyle Pfannenstiel

(Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho health officials on Tuesday reported the state’s second flu death in the 2026-27 influenza season.

The death was of a resident of Elmore County, a rural area outside Boise, who was in their 80s, the regional health agency, Central District Health, announced. The first death, reported last week, was of an Owyhee County man who was older than age 65.

The deaths come as public health officials say that influenza is spreading earlier in the year than usual. In recent weeks, emergency department and urgent care visits related to the flu have been higher than they were during the same time last year, state health officials say.

Idaho has averaged about 60 reported influenza-related deaths annually for the last five flu seasons, with most reported deaths among people over 50, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Officials at Central District Health say vaccination is the best way to reduce the risk of severe flu illness.

“While most people who get the flu recover without serious complications, some groups are at higher risk for severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” said Dr. Jaime Butler-Dawson, the health district’s epidemiology program manager. “These include adults age 65 and older, pregnant people, young children, people with obesity, and those with weakened immune systems or chronic conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, or kidney disease.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this year’s vaccines are designed to protect against three different influenza viruses expected to circulate during the flu season.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Although most people who get the flu recover after a few days, some can have serious complications that can lead to hospitalization or death.