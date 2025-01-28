Idaho takes first steps toward anti-SLAPP law

(CN) — Idaho may soon have a statute to allow defendants a way to quickly dismiss frivolous or meritless lawsuits after state senators sent an anti-SLAPP bill to the House on Monday morning.

Anti-strategic lawsuits against public participation, or anti-SLAPP, statutes are intended to prevent people from using the judicial system to intimidate or otherwise influence those exercising free speech.

The bill is not Idaho’s first attempt at implementing such protections. State Senator Brian Lenney sponsored a similar bill in 2024 that died on the Senate floor during its third reading in February. Lenney introduced a new bill with the same objective earlier this year.

“These are lawsuits that happen all over the United States that can take years to defend and they can cost tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands of dollars, in legal fees for the defendant because the type of lawsuits this bill deals with are not designed to win,” Lenney said during Senate debate Monday morning. “They’re designed to intimidate, to distract or to punish a person for free speech.”

The bill — if passed by the House and signed by the governor — will create a new process for the courts to dismiss meritless lawsuits before going through months of expensive and time-consuming court procedures.

Lenney clarified that the bill only targets sham lawsuits from gaining traction in the legal system and is a tool to dismiss those cases quicker than the current system.

“This doesn't take away anything from the courts,” Lenney said. “It just gives them an additional mechanism.”

Under the bill, a person can file a special motion for expedited relief to dismiss the action within 60 days of being served a complaint. The court has another 60 days to file a hearing on the motion and then another 60 days to issue a ruling.

If someone successfully gets a complaint against them dismissed under the anti-SLAPP law, they will be awarded attorney fees.

“People need to be confident that they're getting an independent, unbiased review and that the legal system is not being used to the advantage of some parties that may have the resources to be able to do that,” State Senator Todd Lakey said in support of the bill.

State Senator James Ruchti noted that the statute is designed to target cases where the outcome or ruling is negligible to the person filing the action.

“It's the lawsuit itself. It's the cost of litigation. It's the notoriety. It's the pressure. It's an effort to use lawsuits against somebody to get them to change their behavior, rather than the outcome of the lawsuit,” Ruchti said.

Under the proposed statute, cases can be dismissed if the moving party establishes that the responding party didn’t state a cause of action or that there is no issue as to material fact. Someone presented with an anti-SLAPP motion can voluntarily dismiss the claim or complaints, but will still be on the hook for attorney fees.

Idaho is one of 15 states without such a statute, including its neighbors Wyoming and Montana. Several states with anti-SLAPP statutes adopted versions of the Uniform Public Expression Act, a model law from the Uniform Law Commission.

Idaho’s effort to expand free speech protections comes on the heels of a federal bill introduced by Oregon Senator Ron Wyden in December to strengthen anti-SLAPP protections in federal courts.