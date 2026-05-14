Idaho looks to bring Liberty Bell replica to all 44 counties

Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) Organizers of America250 celebration in Idaho announced a new fundraising campaign Wednesday that is designed to bring Idaho’s replica of the Liberty Bell on a tour of all 44 counties after the bell is restored.

Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth announced the new “quarter drive” on Wednesday, encouraging children and families to donate quarters at participating banks and credit unions to help fund the initiative.

“The quarter drive is a fun and meaningful way for children, families and community members to celebrate America’s 250th birthday,” Ellsworth said in a written statement. “Seeing Idaho’s Liberty Bell travel across all 44 counties will create lasting memories and help connect communities through this historic celebration.”

In 1950, Idaho received a replica of the original Liberty Bell that rang outside of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The replica Liberty Bell had been on display on the front steps of the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

Earlier this year, members of the America 250 in Idaho Advisory Council sent Idaho’s replica of the Liberty Bell out to be cleaned and repaired prior to America250 celebrations that are scheduled to take place July 4 – the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Ellsworth said the quarter drive will help pay to send the bell to each county this summer and fall. The America 250 in Idaho Advisory Council already voted to spend up to $28,500 to have the bell cleaned and restored.

Children and families can donate quarters and coins at Liberty Bell donation bins available at participating banks and credit unions in Idaho. A list of places to donate to the effort will be posted online at IdahoA250.com, Ellsworth said.

Some initial drop off locations include all Idaho branch locations of BankCDA, Ireland Bank, Cache Valley Bank and Idaho First Bank, according to a list posted on the website.

“The Liberty Bell reminds us that freedom is something every generation must value and protect,” Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Kelly Anthon, R-Rupert, said in a written statement. “Bringing the bell to all 44 counties gives Idaho communities a chance to reconnect with the spirit that shaped our nation.”