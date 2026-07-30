Laura Guido

(Idaho Capital Sun) A state advisory council has submitted its top recommendations for Idaho communities to be considered for a revamped federal tax incentive program meant to drive development.

The Idaho Economic Advisory Council submitted to Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Office its 25 recommended areas to be designated as federal Opportunity Zones. Once an area receives that designation, certain investments in housing and projects to spur economic growth there would be eligible for tax breaks.

Little will make a final decision on recommended areas for the program, which must be submitted to the U.S. Department of Treasury by Sept. 28.

The Opportunity Zone program was created under the first Trump administration through the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Congress last year made the program permanent through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. There were 36 tracts submitted to the advisory council by Idaho cities and counties, state Department of Commerce Rural Services Manager Jerry Miller told members July 23.

The council’s recommendations were largely ranked by likelihood to see investment with the incentives based on data from the Urban Institute.

The top three recommendations are all in Boise.

“A number of the nominations mentioned downtown and Main Street revitalization as one of their goals for having an Opportunity Zone,” Miller said at the meeting. “… A few others mention housing as their primary goal or hope for having an opportunity zone nomination, and then third priority listed by the nominations were commercial and industrial growth corridors.”