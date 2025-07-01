Suspect in North Idaho firefighter shooting ambush identified

Kyle Pfannenstiel

(Idaho Capital Sun) Law enforcement on Monday identified the man who they believe killed two firefighters attempting to battle a brush fire in an ambush in Coeur d’Alene.

Wess Roley, 20, was identified by local coroner officials, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

The suspect was found dead with a firearm nearby on Canfield Mountain, officials said Sunday. He appeared to have killed himself, Norris said Monday.

Officials believe he started a brush fire near a popular recreation area, and then fatally shot two firefighters and injured another.

The firefighters killed were identified on Monday as Battalion Chief John Morrison, of the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, and Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported. The injured firefighter is Dave Tysdal, who works for the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, the local newspaper reported.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation. But officials believe Roley started the fire with a flint starter, Norris said.

A shotgun was used, but the crime scene is still being processed, the sheriff said.

The seriously injured firefighter was released from surgery later Sunday. He was stable, Norris said Sunday. No more specific information about his condition has been released.

The firefighters Roley allegedly shot were the ones who spoke with him when they arrived on scene, Norris said.

Officials found no criminal record for suspect. Investigation ongoing.

Officials believe Roley had lived in California, Arizona and Idaho, Norris said. Officials could not find a criminal record for Roley, but Norris said local law enforcement had five minor interactions with him — including for trespassing and welfare checks.

“We know that he was a transient here,” Norris said. “We knew that he lived here for the better part of 2024. But as far as when he got here, why he was here, why he chose this place — I don’t know. He has relatives in the Priest River area. But I don’t know why he chose that. We don’t find any nexus to anything else. Maybe we’ll find more once we do an inventory of the vehicle.”

Norris said Roley appeared to be living in his vehicle and wanted to be a firefighter at some point. But he stressed information is preliminary and subject to change.

Roley grew up in an arborist family that climbed trees, and law enforcement received reports he was shooting at first responders from a tree, Norris said.

The crime scene remains active. Law enforcement have not yet inventoried Roley’s vehicle, which deputies pushed down a mountain embankment to make it harder for him to flee, Norris said.

Fire grows to 26 acres — but structures aren’t threatened

The brush fire, named the Nettleton Gulch Fire, grew to 26 acres by Monday afternoon, the Idaho Department of Lands reported. The active shooter situation Sunday delayed firefighting efforts.

Crews on Monday night had nearly completed hand lines around the fire, the department reported.

“The fire is burning through steep terrain in timber fuels,” the Department of Lands said in a press release. “Safety remains a top priority for the crews, with an abundance of snags on site, as well as the possibility of rolling logs and falling rocks.”

The department reminded the public that it’s dangerous to fly drones while emergency personnel are responding to a wildfire.

“A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place and remains in effect over the Canfield Mountain area,” the press release said. “Unauthorized drone and aircraft pose a serious hazard to firefighting and law enforcement activities. If you fly, we can’t. For firefighter safety we also ask the public to remain clear of the Canfield Mountain area.”

The Idaho Department of Lands is managing the fire, and the agency has the resources currently needed to respond, Kootenai County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post Monday morning.

“Should additional support be required, requests will be made through the appropriate channels,” the office said. “We kindly ask that individuals and organizations refrain from reaching out with resource offers, as their team is receiving a high volume of inquiries.”

Idaho governor orders flags at half-staff

Earlier Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.

The order remains in place until the day after the memorial service, which has not been scheduled.

In a statement, Little said the entire state is grieving after the ambush.

“All our public safety officers, especially our firefighters, bravely confront danger on a daily basis but we have never seen a heinous act of violence like this on our firefighters before,” the governor said. “This is not Idaho. This indescribable loss is felt deeply by all those in the firefighting community and beyond.”

Little asked the public to join him and the state’s first lady Teresa Little in praying for the victims and their loved ones.

In a statement, Idaho Fire Chiefs Association President Kirk Carpenter said Idaho’s first responder families are devastated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our fire families in North Idaho. There are no words — please know that we are here for you, now and always,” he said.

In D.C., Idaho’s U.S. senators ask for prayers

Early Monday, as the U.S. Senate worked to advance a massive spending and tax cut bill, both of Idaho’s U.S. senators led a moment of silence to honor the victims of Sunday’s attack.

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, asked fellow senators to send prayers for the full recovery of the injured firefighter who was released from surgery, along with the victims who died, their families “and the entire North Idaho community grieving this heinous act.”

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, called the attack despicable and urged prayers.

“This evil attack on the people who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities is despicable, and it’s not Idaho,” Risch said.