Arbor Day: Idaho forest officials giving away free tree seedlings

(Idaho Capital Sun) Officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest are giving away free Ponderosa pine and Western white pine seedlings to help Idahoans celebrate Arbor Day.

Quantities are limited and will be handed out on a first come-first served basis, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release.

“Arbor Day was the idea of J. Sterling Morton,” the press release said. “In 1872, Morton helped start a new holiday in Nebraska dedicated to tree planting. It is estimated that more than one million trees were planted on the first Arbor Day. Morton’s idea quickly spread. Today, Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states and in many other countries.”

Residents can pick up the free seedlings at the following locations:

Challis: From 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday at the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District, 311 N. U.S. Highway 93.

Leadore: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Leadore Ranger District, 103 Ranger St.

Mackay: From 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Lost River Ranger District, 716 W. Custer St.

North Fork: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the North Fork Ranger District, 11 Casey Road.

Salmon: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the Public Lands Center, 1206 S. Challis St.

For information, call the Public Lands Center in Salmon at 208-756-5100.