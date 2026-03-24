Laura Guido

(Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho state officials have been meeting since late 2024 in preparation for celebrating America’s 250th anniversary of independence. But until this February, those discussions did not include leaders from at least some of Idaho’s five federally recognized Native American tribes.

At a Feb. 18 meeting of the Idaho Council on Indian Affairs, which comprises state lawmakers and tribal representatives, Arnold Thomas, tribal vice-chairman of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, asked what was planned for Idaho’s America250 celebrations.

“(I’d) like to find out what the state’s doing here in Idaho, because we as tribal nationals like to be part of welcoming you folks again properly,” Thomas said at the end of the meeting.

Co-Chairman of the America250 in Idaho Advisory Council, Moscow Republican Rep. Brandon Mitchell noted several events going on around the state, including the biggest one — a large Fourth of July parade at the Capitol in Boise.

Arnold later told the Idaho Capital Sun that he’d spoken to other tribal leaders in the state ahead of the Feb. 18 meeting, and at that time, no one had heard from the state about celebrations.

“We’re a sovereign government, the tribes in Idaho,” Arnold said, “and, for me, part of that expectation is, I would have thought there would have been a greater effort to involve us.”

Idaho state leaders have since contacted tribes about participation

Following that February meeting, Mitchell told the Idaho Capital Sun he’d contacted representatives to coordinate participation in celebrations.

“I talked to the lobbyist for the tribes today, and they’re going to reach out to the treasurer’s office so we can actually get everybody on board,” Mitchell said on Feb. 20. “Because I think it’s a great idea.”

A spokesman for Idaho Treasurer Julie Ellsworth’s Office said staff are in the process of more formally involving the tribes.

“Following that meeting, Representative Mitchell also asked our office to reach to tribal staff to coordinate more formal consultation and we are in that process,” treasure’s office spokesman Jerald Darakjy wrote in a March 20 email.

Arnold told the Sun in a March 18 interview that someone from the state reached out about participation after his comments at the February council meeting, but that it was “very informal.”

He said it’s common for tribal members to lead these types of parade with a traditional staff to signify the original Boise Valley people — the tribes displaced from the area in the late 1800s when gold and silver was discovered there.

“We’ve been involved in different types of world gatherings,” Arnold said, “and so to me, the 250-year anniversary should involve and also recognize the tribal nations of Idaho.”

Historical Society: Other local events in Idaho have included tribal leaders

Janet Gallimore, executive director of the Idaho State Historical Society, told the Sun the national Semiquincentennial Commission invited all federally recognized drives to participate in the nation’s anniversary celebrations.

“In Idaho, tribal partnerships connected to America250 are organic and community-specific, shaped by ongoing relationships,” Gallimore said in an email. “Idaho agencies are collaborating with tribal communities and highlighting tribal history in events and exhibitions.”

She noted examples of the America250 Under the Stars event hosted at Bruneau Dunes State Park, featuring Cmdr. John B. Herrington, an enrolled citizen of the Chickasaw Nation and the first citizen of a federally recognized tribe to fly in space. She said Three Island Crossing State Park’s celebration included participation from Shoshone-Paiute leadership alongside state and local officials.

“The Idaho State Historical Society’s upcoming exhibition United We Celebrate will include recognition of tribal powwows and feature traditional Shoshone-Bannock regalia, underscoring the importance of living cultural traditions,” Gallimore said. “Early discussions are also underway regarding a collaborative exhibition marking the 15th anniversary of the Return of the Boise Valley People.”

“The Idaho State Historical Society recognizes that tribal history is essential to Idaho’s story and guided by each tribal community.”

Roselynn Yazzie, public affairs manager for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, said that someone from the state reached out in early February about participating in the parade in Boise and carrying their flag.

The Kootenai Tribe of Idaho’s administrative director declined the Sun’s request for comment.

Representatives from the Nez Perce and Coeur d’Alene tribes could not be reached.