(Idaho Capital Sun) The state of Idaho has spent almost $9.2 million fighting wildfires this season as state officials prepare for the potential for above normal wildfire activity for most of Idaho through the remainder of the summer.

So far, fewer acres of land in Idaho have burned this year compared to the same time period a year ago, Idaho Department of Lands Deputy Director Bill Haagenson told Gov. Brad Little and members of the State Board of Land Commissioners during a fire season briefing Tuesday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

But with above average temperatures and below average precipitation levels that have stretched from April into July, Haagenson said the potential for wildfire is significant.

“The significant wildland fire potential outlook for July through September shows above normal fire potential for most of Idaho,” Haggenson said.

To prepare for this year’s wildfire season, Idaho legislators set aside $40 million to pay for wildfire suppression, which was less than $58 million the state spent fighting wildfires last year, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported. Little had requested even more money to fight wildfires, and last month the Land Board gave the state the approval to pay all of the bills for fighting wildfires – even if expenses surpass available funding provided by the Idaho Legislature.

So far this year, the state has spent almost $9.2 million on things like use of a helicopter, water scoopers, engines, supplies and teams fighting the Old Greer and Nettleton Gulch fires that started near Orofino and Coeur d’Alene. The state anticipates being able to recover about $1.9 million of that amount for reimbursable expenses, such as sending resources to support fires the Idaho Department of Lands is not responsible for. Reimbursable costs would bring the state’s net costs to about $7.2 million so far this fire season, officials said.

New wildfire reported outside of Deary, Idaho

Even though fewer acres have burned, the state has reported 139 wildfires so far this year, state records show.

On Sunday, the Clover Fire burning near Naples in Boundary County threatened structures and led to evacuations that affected about 30 residences, the Idaho Department of Lands wrote in a bulletin issued Sunday.

By Monday, crews reported making good progress on the Clover Fire, with power being restored to the area and residents being allowed to return home, although residents on Clover Lane were still under a “go” level evacuation order Monday afternoon due to their proximity to the fire.

A new wildfire, the Cherry Fire, was reported Monday night about a mile northeast of Deary, Idaho Department of Lands officials said. Deary is located in Latah County, east of Moscow.

As of Tuesday morning, about 70 people were fighting the Cherry Fire, including two 20-person handcrews, with six engines, a helicopter, two dozers and additional equipment, state officials said.

Once again this year, a troubling wildfire trend appears to be continuing in Idaho. Year-to-date, 125 of the 139 fires the Idaho Department of Lands staff has tracked have been caused by humans, compared to just 14 fires caused by lighting, according to documents provided to Little and the Land Board on Tuesday.

State officials urge the public to make sure all campfires are doused with water and stirred repeatedly until they are dead out. Officials also ask the public to avoid parking vehicles on dry grass or other vegetation and to remove any chains that may drag behind a vehicle or trailer and could throw off a spark.

As of Tuesday, there are no fire restrictions in place in Idaho, Haagenson said.