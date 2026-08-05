Americans most concerned about inflation and cost of living

Megan Butler

(CN) — A national survey from the Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee published Wednesday revealed inflation and the cost of living is the most important issue among the American public.

The national economy is the next highest rated issue, according to the poll.

Changes in multiple measures of economic circumstances since January explain why the cost of living and concern over the economy continue to top the list of most important concerns.

The U.S. war in Iran has caused gasoline prices to rise dramatically in April and remain volatile. While prices began to decline in early July, recent surges have occurred as the conflict in the Middle East flared.

As a result, the survey found people are deeply unhappy with the war with Iran. While the percentage of people rating the war as their top concern declined from 24% in April to 10% in July, this has not been accompanied by a more positive view of the conflict.

In each poll conducted by the law school since April, respondents have become increasingly less positive that the U.S. has achieved its goals in the Iran war.

Nearly 80% all survey participants reported an increase in grocery costs as well over the last six months.

This has spurred pessimistic expectations of inflation over the next year, with 69% saying inflation will increase and 19% saying it will remain the same.

It has also led to sharp declines in approval ratings of President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy and inflation.

Public approval of the president’s foreign policy and the tariffs he’s imposed also show downward trends, while the administration’s border security and immigration efforts show higher levels of support.

On Monday, a coalition of 25 Democratic-led states sued the Trump administration over the president’s sweeping tariffs imposed on goods from 60 U.S. trading partners. Despite being aimed at boosting the American economy, U.S. importers and consumers bear 96% of the tariff burden, adding to the spike in prices, according to research from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Additionally, public doubt about the costs of data centers remains high, as it has been in Marquette Law School Poll national surveys since January. In July, more than 70% of people said the costs of data centers outweigh the benefits.

The survey was conducted July 22-29, interviewing 1,076 adults nationwide including 886 registered voters.

Its findings mirror those of other recently conducted surveys, including from the Pew Research Center, which found economic concerns are driving voter choices for congressional candidates.

“Inflation has improved, but affordability has not,” senior U.S. economist Yelena Shulyatyeva wrote for the Conference Board’s July economic forecast report.

“Consumers continue to face substantially higher living costs than prior to the pandemic due to elevated prices. Housing expenses remain high, homeowner insurance premiums continue to rise rapidly in many parts of the country, financing costs remain restrictive, and cumulative inflation has permanently raised the cost of many essential goods and services,” Shulyatyeva wrote.

The survey results underscore what will be driving voters’ choices in the November general elections, where congressional seats and top-statewide office positions are up for grabs.

In the poll, 46% of people said they will vote for the Democratic candidate and 44% for the Republican candidate in the congressional elections.

Similarly, Democrats reported greater enthusiasm about the elections than do Republicans or independents. This enthusiasm also boosts the likelihood of voting and is giving Democrats an edge in the upcoming vote. As with certainty of voting, the enthusiasm gap has varied across polls this year and may shift more as general election campaigns come to dominate advertising and news in the fall.

The election is critical as it could shake up control of both chambers of Congress, which are both held by Republicans currently.