Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to open aerial tram

Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) Summer is arriving in the Tetons with the opening of the aerial tram at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort scheduled for Saturday.

Opening the tram for sightseeing tours and use signals the transition from ski season to summer activities at the Teton Village, Wyoming, resort.

With a lift ticket, guests can ride Big Red – the locals’ nickname for the aerial tram – from the resort’s base area up to the top of Rendezvous Mountain at an elevation of 10,450 feet.

At the top, guests can explore the Grand Teton Skywalk, the Cody Peak Lookout , hiking trails and visit the Corbet’s Cabin mountaintop restaurant.

“We’re always thrilled to announce the opening of the aerial tram, because it marks the official beginning of summer at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort,” said Tim Mason, vice president of operations. “The tram is the highest point that many people will access in the Tetons. There are wonderful hiking opportunities and 360-degree views, and skiing is still available in the backcountry. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to experience the unique adventures our aerial tram offers.”

Following the tram‘s opening Saturday, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort‘s bike park, and a via ferrata rock climbing route, are scheduled to open in June, as conditions allow.

Information about prices for tram rides, activities, weather and mountain conditions is available online at www.jacksonhole.com. Early season conditions and snow exist in the Teton Range.

The tram is scheduled to operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 6.

Because the tram drops riders off at the top of a mountain above 10,000 feet in elevation, guests should be prepared with clothing, enough warm layers and appropriate footwear to remain warm and dry.