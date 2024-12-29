Former President Jimmy Carter dies at age 100

(KPAX) Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president who led the nation from 1977 to 1981, has died at the age of 100.

The Carter Center announced Sunday that Carter died peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family. His death comes about a year after his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, passed away.

Despite receiving hospice care at the time, he attended the memorials for Rosalynn while sitting in a wheelchair, covered by a blanket.

He was also wheeled outside on Oct. 1 to watch a military flyover in celebration of his 100th birthday.

The Carter Center said in February 2023 that the former president and his family decided he would no longer seek medical treatment following several short hospital stays for an undisclosed illness.

Carter became the longest-living president in 2019, surpassing George H.W. Bush, who died at age 94 in 2018. Carter also had a long post-presidency, living 43 years following his White House departure.

"He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism," President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement. "We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts."

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude," President-elect Donald Trump said in a statement. "Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

Before becoming president

Carter began his adult life in the military, getting a degree at the U.S. Naval Academy, and rose to the rank of lieutenant. He then studied reactor technology and nuclear physics at Union College and served as senior officer of the pre-commissioning crew on a nuclear submarine.

Following the death of his father, Carter returned to Georgia to tend to his family's farm and related businesses.

During this time, he became a community leader by serving on local boards.

He used this experience to elevate him to his first elected office in 1962 in the Georgia Senate. After losing his first gubernatorial election in 1966, he won his second bid in 1970, becoming the state’s 76th governor.

As a relative unknown nationally, Carter used the nation’s sour sentiment toward politics to win the Democratic nomination. He then bested sitting president Gerald Ford in November 1976 to win the presidency.

Carter battles high inflation, energy crisis

With the public eager for a change following the Watergate era, Carter took a more hands-on approach to governing.

This, however, meant he became the public face of a number of issues facing the U.S. in the late 1970s, most notably America’s energy crisis.

He signed the Department of Energy Organization Act, creating the first new cabinet role in government in over a decade. Carter advocated for alternative energy sources and even installed solar panels on the White House roof. During this time, the public rebuked attempts to ration energy.

Amid rising energy costs, inflation soared nearly 9% annually during Carter's presidency. This led to a recession before the 1980 election.

Carter also encountered the Iran Hostage Crisis in the final year of his presidency when 52 American citizens were captured. An attempt to rescue the Americans failed in April 1980, resulting in the death of eight service members.

With compounding crises, Carter lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan in 1980 as he could only win six states.

Carter’s impact after leaving the White House

Carter returned to Georgia and opened the Carter Center, which is focused on national and international issues of public policy – namely conflict resolution. Carter and the Center have been involved in a number of international disputes, including in Syria, Israel, Mali and Sudan.

The group has also worked to independently monitor elections and prevent elections from becoming violent.

Carter and his wife were the most visible advocates for Habitat for Humanity. The organization that helps build and restore homes for low- and middle-income families has benefited from the Carters’ passion for the organization.

Habitat for Humanity estimates Carter has worked alongside 104,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build 4,390 houses.

“Like other Habitat volunteers, I have learned that our greatest blessings come when we are able to improve the lives of others, and this is especially true when those others are desperately poor or in need,” Carter said in a Q&A on the Habitat for Humanity website.

Carter also continued teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown well into his 90s. Attendees would line up for hours, coming from all parts of the U.S., to attend Carter’s classes.

Carter is survived by his four children.

The Carter family's official online condolence book can be found here.