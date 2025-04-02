Bill would require judges be trained in child, domestic abuse

Clayton Murphy

UM Legislative News Service - Montana Judges could be required to take child abuse and domestic violence trainings if a bill in the Montana Legislature passes the House.

Sen. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings, is carrying Senate Bill 318, which supporters are calling “Brody’s Law.” Lenz said the bill will help judges deal with the suspects in abuse cases, whose personalities he said are frequently manipulative.

The bill is named after a Bozeman child who took his life in 2023 after what his mother, Jody Hill, described as continued abuse. Hill said at a hearing Tuesday that her son was trapped in the abusive relationship for about 10 years while she tried to get custody.

“If even one court professional had minimal domestic training on post-separation abuse issues that allowed them to recognize the abuse and intervene, my son Brody would be alive today,” Hill said. “But instead, I am here standing before you and sharing the worst-case scenario every parent fears when they enter the family court system seeking protection from abuse.”

The hearing drew reluctant opposition, mainly concerns with language and how the training would be implemented.

Dave McAlpin is the court administrator for Montana’s judicial branch and facilitator for judge training. McAlpin said that district court judges, who are the ones dealing with these cases, already receive this training through their five-year judicial curriculum.

“I wouldn't come to you and say it's perfect,” McAlpine said. “So my solution to you on this bill would be for us to meet with the sponsor after the session, try and incorporate as much of his best practices from their committee and their hard work into the curriculum and pass it through that curriculum.”

The bill passed the Senate on a 47-3 vote before moving to the House.