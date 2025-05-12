Two children among victims of Kalispell murder-suicide

KALISPELL (KPAX) - Two young children are among the four people who died in what's believed to be a murder-suicide in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a mental health call at 127 Werner Peak Trail at 5:52 a.m. after Nicholas Olson-Hartley, "made multiple concerning statements" to 911 dispatchers before hanging up.

KPD responded and was unable to make contact with anyone in the home. According to a news release, officers saw evidence that caused them to force entry into the home.

Once inside, they discovered Nicholas Olson-Hartley, 33, and his wife Katie Olson-Hartley, 27, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The bodies of two children, 6 years old and 7 months old, were also found dead from gunshot wounds.

KPD reports it is believed the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. An initial investigation shows Nicholas Olson-Hartley killed his family before calling 911, and then took his own life.

"The Kalispell Police Department mourns with the family that is suffering from this senseless tragedy," a news release states. KPD has resources available officers "to ensure they can process this and move forward in a healthy way to continue to serve the Kalispell community."