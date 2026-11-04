Oregon Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek wins reelection

Shaanth Nanguneri

(Oregon Capital Chronicle) — Democratic incumbent Gov. Tina Kotek will get another four years in office after convincing voters she was the only viable candidate who would challenge the Trump administration.

The Associated Press called the race for Kotek shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, several hours after she took the stage before hundreds of cheering supporters at the Democratic Party of Oregon’s election night watch party at the Hilton Portland Downtown.

“Because of your work and support, I am proud to stand here as your next governor of the beautiful state of Oregon,” Kotek told hundreds of supporters. “I hope it’s OK, but we have four more years together.”

Kotek led two-time challenger, Republican state Sen. Christine Drazan of Canby, by 6 percentage points, a lead that narrowed throughout the night and and may continue to shrink as election officials continue processing and counting the remaining ballots Oregon voters turned in or postmarked by the 8p.m. deadline. Pacific Green Party candidate Brett Smith was in a distant third with 2.6% of the votes counted so far.

Throughout the race, Kotek had banked on nationalizing the election to seize upon discontent with the GOP’s control of Congress and the White House and paint her opponent as a willful executor of the Trump administration’s agenda. But significant uncertainty about Kotek’s ability to win reelection emerged in the run-up to November as polling ahead of the race showed that both candidates were competitive with their leads inside the margin of error.

Kotek, who made history as one of America’s first openly lesbian governors, had previously defeated Drazan four years ago by about 67,000 votes in a three-way race featuring nonaffiliated challenger Betsy Johnson, who gained more than 8% of the vote.

But since her election, Oregon has struggled to make progress on issues such as rising homelessness, some of the lowest test scores for fourth graders in the nation and persistent unemployment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, factors upon which Drazan seized to attack Kotek.

Kotek’s victory solidifies a 40-year winning streak for Democrats who have held the seat since the late 1980s. Only two Republicans have won statewide in the Beaver State since 2000, and Kotek had enjoyed a significant fundraising advantage over Drazan until the final stretch of the race. The two women’s campaigns collectively raised more than $44 million this campaign cycle.

Drazan supporters, gathered at a warehouse near the Hillsboro airport, were dejected as they saw results come in.

“We know Democrats vote early and Republicans vote late,” Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, told supporters.