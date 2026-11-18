Hillel Aron

LOS ANGELES (CN) — A bitter turf war between the Trump administration and Los Angeles County over hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to fight homelessness has ended, after the two sides reached a settlement.

“Los Angeles stood to lose control of prioritization of federal funding, of hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Shayla Myers of the Legal Aid Foundation of LA, who represented the LA Continuum of Care. “With this settlement, control of that funding comes back to the LA region.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development claimed victory, trumpeting the fact that according to the settlement, the beleaguered Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA, is being permanently cut off from federal funding starting in 2028.

“Year after year, LAHSA funneled billions of dollars in federal funding to organizations with no oversight, which resulted in nothing but skyrocketing homelessness, failing at their most basic responsibility,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a written statement. “Taxpayers will no longer bankroll an organization that fails to deliver for the Americans it was created to serve.”

There are more than 73,000 men and women living without a home in LA County, a number that has ticked up more or less steadily over the last decade, despite an influx of money from the federal government, state and county. In its effort to stem the crisis, LA has largely pursued a “housing first” strategy, spending millions of dollars on building permanent supportive housing — an approach that critics say has been slow, overly expensive and has led to waste and fraud.

Much of that criticism has fallen on LAHSA, an agency run jointly by the city and county, which was designated as the lead agency for LA’s continuum of care — a regional planning body that receives and distributes federal funding. Last year, the county decided to pull out of the joint authority and create its own agency, leaving the future of LAHSA in a sort of bureaucratic limbo.

This past June, HUD entered the fray by announcing it was defunding the wounded agency, effective immediately. The move was framed as response to a number of high-profile corruption stories in which housing nonprofits were accused of fraud and embezzlement. But others say what the administration really wanted to do was to take control of its funding and move away from the “housing first” and “harm reduction” models in favor of homeless shelters and programs that demand sobriety as the cost of admission.

Both LAHSA and the continuum of care sued, accusing the Trump administration of trying to take away local control and imposing a policy “favoring criminal enforcement, drug treatment, institutionalization and civil commitment of the mentally ill.”

It also would have abruptly cut off funding for numerous programs. In August, U.S. District Judge David Carter issued a preliminary injunction, blocking HUD’s attempt to defund LAHSA.

“LAHSA may be dysfunctional,” Carter wrote. “But thousands of unhoused individuals rely on these services. It may well be an appropriate policy decision to transition away from LAHSA … Any transition must nonetheless be gradual and measured, so that this transition does not leave calamity in its wake.”

The settlement, approved by Carter on Monday, means federal funding will continue to flow to LAHSA for more than a year, until the end of 2027. After that, it will go to LA County, which was chosen by the LA Continuum of Care to take over many of the key functions that LAHSA had been performing, including the annual homeless count and federally mandated data management. If the city of LA, under new mayor Nithya Raman, decides to defund LAHSA as well, it would cease to exist.

“Today’s settlement closes a difficult chapter for LAHSA and allows us to move forward with greater clarity and stability,” Gita O’Neill, LAHSA’s interim CEO, said in a written statement. “Our focus now is on working closely with our local partners to ensure continuity of services, support an orderly transition, and remain true to our mission of connecting our unhoused neighbors with the services, resources, and pathways to housing they need.”