UM announces Holsinger’s resignation as Lady Griz head coach

(KPAX) Brian Holsinger has resigned as head coach of the Montana women's basketball team.

The UM athletic department made the announcement Monday. Holsinger had been on a leave of absence from the program since Jan. 15, which Montana officially announced the following day but did not provide specific details except to say he was "taking personal time off."

"Brian Holsinger resigned today as head coach of the University of Montana women’s basketball program," a statement from UM read Monday. "Nate Harris will continue to lead the team as interim head coach through the remainder of this season, after which a search will be conducted for a permanent head coach."

The resignation brings to an end Holsinger's four-season tenure with the Lady Griz. Holsinger was introduced as head coach at Montana on April 13, 2021. He signed a four-year contract on April 12, a deal that was set to expire this year on June 30.

Per a memorandum of agreement obtained by MTN Sports, Holsinger is set to be paid $115,250 as a buyout. The agreement is Holsinger's resignation and UM accepting it.

Holsinger had recently signed a four-year extension to be the Lady Griz head coach, but this memorandum of agreement terminates that contract.

Also included in the agreement is a line stating, "Employee (Holsinger) agrees that all grievances, claims, and causes of action that he has or may have against Employer or its employees, with respect to his employment, are satisfied, discharged and fully settled.

Employee agrees to not institute any suit, action or proceeding against the Employer, in their official or individual capacities, for any claim with respect to his employment, including any claim for breach of contract or tort, wrongful discharge, illegal discrimination in employment, violation of statute or Constitution, wage and hour laws, the alleged commission or any tort, including, but not limited to: any intentional tort, personal injury, negligence, fraud, misrepresentation, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, conspiracy, and defamation.

"The Employer likewise agrees to not institute any suit, action or proceeding against the Employee for any claim with respect to his employment and agrees that any claims it may have against the Employee, to the date or this Agreement, are satisfied, discharged and settled."

The document was signed by Montana athletic director Kent Haslam and Holsinger on Monday, as well as Shane Coleman, the attorney for Holsinger.

Holsinger came to UM after serving as the associate head coach at Oregon State. He had been with the Beavers for five seasons. He replaced interim Lady Griz head coach Mike Petrino, who led the program during the 2020-21 season after Shannon Schweyen's contract was not renewed.

Holsinger, a native of Republic, Wash., ends his Montana tenure with a 61-47 overall record and a 36-24 mark in Big Sky Conference play. He was 1-3 in Big Sky tournament games in Boise, Idaho.

The 2023-24 season was Holsinger's best, as the Lady Griz went 23-10, 13-5 in the Big Sky and advanced to the second round of the WNIT.

This year, the Lady Griz are 10-13 overall and 6-6 in the league following Saturday's 96-76 home loss to Northern Arizona. Under Harris, Montana is 5-3.