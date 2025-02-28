Alan Riquelmy

LAS VEGAS (CN) — The Nevada Supreme Court has reversed and remanded a free speech case involving the state’s biggest newspaper, finding a lower court erred in a decision concerning photographs and video of law enforcement the paper published.

The high state court’s decision stemmed from a 2023 article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the Henderson Detention Center. The Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers argued that the story, titled “Henderson jailers get millions in overtime but still make critical mistakes,” violated a provision of the Peace Officer Bill of Rights.

Law enforcement is restricted from disseminating photos of peace officers, barring certain circumstances. That meant the newspaper broke the law and the Review-Journal needed to obscure officers’ faces depicted in pictures taken from a video, the association argued.

One photo showed an inmate in a “spit mask,” which was used in a way that could have violated policy, the paper wrote.

The newspaper filed an anti-SLAAP special motion to dismiss — a legal filing used over the good-faith exercise of free speech. However, a lower court ruled in January 2024 that the officer association didn’t file its claims within the intentions of the anti-SLAAP, or strategic lawsuit against public participation, statute.

The high court disagreed.

“As we have observed, the anti-SLAAP statutes ‘do not limit (their) protections to only certain claims for relief,’” the Supreme Court wrote in its Wednesday decision. It added: “Accordingly, we conclude that the district court erred by denying the Review-Journal’s motion on the basis that the complaint did not assert a claim ‘within the intendment of’ Nevada’s anti-SLAAP statutes.”

The lower court first must decide if the action taken against the Review-Journal was based on a protected, good-faith communication. If so, the court will then determine if the officers organization showed it had a probability of prevailing.

“We were glad the Nevada Supreme Court reaffirmed that the public, including the press, is protected from SLAPP suits like the one filed by NAPSO,” said Benjamin Z. Lipman, chief legal officer for the Review-Journal, in a statement to Courthouse News. “We are confident we will continue to prevail in any further proceedings in the trial court.”

Attorneys for the officers association couldn’t be reached for comment as of publication time.

The Review-Journal’s appeal went directly to the state’s high court because, as it argued, it raised a question of public importance — the proper application of anti-SLAAP law. That law is a bedrock policy about free speech about issues of public concern.

The paper argued that the lower court misplaced its focus. When examining an anti-SLAAP law, the judge should have looked at the paper’s communication and if it’s protected by that law, not how the association framed its claims. Because the lower court failed to keep that focus, it should have dismissed the association’s claim.

The lower court ruled that the paper’s conduct was speech about an issue of public concern — a decision that should have stopped further analysis on that point and pivoted the judge to determine if the association had a probability of prevailing on its claims, the Review-Journal wrote.

Instead, the lower court found “that [association’s] claims are not the type meant to be subject to the anti-SLAPP law and under the theory that applying the law would amount to “punish(ing)” the union for filing suit,” the paper said.

The judge determined that while the story and video were of public interest, the association also had a public interest to seek declaratory and injunctive relief through the courts.

The association argued that the Review-Journal never claimed that officers shown in the photos and video consented to its release, an exemption to the Peace Officer Bill of Rights. It wrote that “the court should focus on the guiding principle that private information cannot become a matter of public concern just because it is communicated to many people.”