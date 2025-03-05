UM law student wins concerto and aria competition

Phil Stempin

(UM News Service) University of Montana law student Vance J. Thuesen was one of three winners of the recent UM School of Music’s annual Concerto & Aria Competition.

For his next act, the student pianist will play the first movement of Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16” with the UM Student Symphony Orchestra on March 8.

The Concerto & Aria Competition, which included both instrumental (concerto) and vocal (aria) solos, is a rigorous event, attracting a diverse group of musicians. This year’s entrants ranged from pianists to vocalists to tubists and violinists. During the preliminary round, participants performed for a panel of three professional musicians, with six contestants selected to move on to the final round. Each finalist then performed for another panel, who selected three top performers.

“I was beyond ecstatic to be selected as one of the winners,” said Thuesen. “The opportunity to perform with full orchestral accompaniment is the ultimate experience for any musician and a personal aspiration of mine.”

In addition to his law school studies, Thuesen has maintained a lifelong dedication to music. He began his musical journey at age 3 with the Suzuki Method – emphasizing early, exposure, parental involvement and rote learning – and now receives instruction from Dr. Margery Whatley at the UM School of Music.

Despite acknowledging that he is not a professional musician, Thuesen has a deep passion for composed music and sees piano as a way to channel pent-up energy.

“My practice sessions are a form of mindfulness for me,” Thuesen explained. “The process of working through a piece, constantly striving for improvement, is incredibly satisfying. It’s also liberating to drop the law student affect and fill my heart with the transcendent fervor of 19th-century romanticism.”

Thuesen’s background is unique. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology with plans to attend medical school, but he found himself drawn to law after engaging in legal discussions with his father, a general practice attorney in Red Lodge. This shift ultimately led him to UM’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law, where he has successfully balanced the demands of law school with his passion for music.

“I believe playing music and practicing law have a lot in common,” Thuesen said. “Both require concentrated preparation, a technical approach and dedication to iterative, incremental progress. A well-rehearsed performance is much like a well-prepared legal argument – both require the synthesis of discrete ideas to clearly and effectively convey a greater message.”

Thuesen’s legal career also is taking off, as he will soon join Christian, Samson and Baskett, PLLC in Missoula as an associate.

“Law school is a mix of challenges, but my music has always helped me diffuse stress and flex different thinking muscles,” Thuesen said. “It’s all about balance, and I’m lucky to have had mentors in both the legal and musical fields to guide me.”

Looking forward, Thuesen is excited about his legal and musical futures. After his performance with the student orchestra, he intends to continue his piano studies.

“I’m driven not by the final results of the craft, but by the craft itself,” Thuesen said.

For now, Thuesen’s performance on March 8 will mark a significant milestone in his musical journey and serve as a reminder of the importance of following one’s passions – even amid the demands of law school.