Billings legislator files suit, alleges state overtaxing by $80M

David Jay

BILLINGS (KPAX) — A Republican state senator from Laurel is explaining why he's suing the state of Montana over tax bills.

State Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, filed a complaint against the Department of Revenue (DOR) in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday.

He said the state is charging some taxes that go above the limit and the law allows local governments to do that, but not the state government.

Molnar invited other elected state and local officials to a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn.

Only news outlets showed up, but Molnar is adamant about the need to pay attention to this conversation.

"This is the first real pushback over taxation of rank and file property owners," Molnar said about the lawsuit.