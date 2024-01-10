Claire Peterson

(KPAX) A long-awaited restaurant is finally serving up breakfast on Brooks Street in Missoula.

The new location of Liquid Planet Grille opened with a "soft opening" on Monday, January 8, 2024, and a full opening on the following day.

The new restaurant location has been in the works since the owners bought the old Denny’s building in the spring of 2023.

The Grille location has a new menu, is expected to serve alcohol, and has extended hours compared to fellow Missoula Liquid Planets.

Liquid Planet is also moving into the old City Brew location on Broadway in Downtown Missoula.