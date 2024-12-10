Malibu wildfire prompts evacuations, school closures

Edvard Pettersson

MALIBU, Calif. (CN) — A wildfire that broke out late Monday has prompted evacuations and school closures in Malibu, as strong Santa Ana winds were fanning the flames in the coastal, Southern California enclave.

As of Tuesday morning, the Franklin Fire had scorched 2,200 acres and was zero percent contained. The Pacific Coast Highway, the main artery that runs along million dollar homes overlooking the ocean was closed, and local authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for much of the eastern portion of the city.

The rest of the city of about 10,000 residents was under an evacuation warning.

During the night, the fire crossed the Pacific Coast Highway and was threatening the area near the iconic Malibu pier, according the city's website.

"Fortunately, there are no reported injuries or fatalities currently," the city said in an update posted on its website Tuesday morning. "However, we know homes have been damaged or destroyed, but we do not have details on numbers yet. Our hearts and thoughts go out to all those impacted, we will do everything possible to support their recovery."

At Pepperdine University, students had been told to seek shelter at its library and campus center overnight as the flames flared up around the campus. By Tuesday morning, the worst danger had passed and students were told that they could return to their on-campus homes and residences, but were urged not to leave campus.

Power was out for most of the university, and classes and finals were suspended.

Parts of Southern California are under a red-flag warning as the forecasted Santa Ana winds, which blow from the hot and dry inland areas to the coast, were expected to increase the risk of wildfires in the region where vegetation in the mountains and canyons is bone dry at the end of a typically dry summer and fall.

The Franklin Fire started Monday evening near Malibu Canyon Road, which runs through the coastal mountains above the city.

The city, with its many wealthy and celebrity residents, is not a stranger to devastating wildfires. As historic droughts have been plaguing most of the western U.S. in recent years, strong winds have set off fires by blowing tree branches into electricity cables.

In 2018, the Woolsey Fire burned almost 100,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura County and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in Malibu.

In addition, when wildfires burn off the vegetation that holds the soil together on the mountains above the city, Malibu can face equally devastating mudslides when the winter rains arrive.