Malmstrom conducts first operational mission with new helicopters

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Six years after it was announced that Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls would be one of the first in the country to receive the new MH-139 “Grey Wolf” helicopters to replace its fleet of Huey choppers, the U.S. Air Force this month conducted the first ICBM convoy with the aircraft.

According to a press release from the 341st Missile Wing, two MH-139s shepherded a column of missile maintenance and armored security vehicles to and from a launch site more than 100 miles from Malmstrom — demonstrating the capabilities of the hew helicopters which carried out the six-hour mission without needing to refuel.

“Executing our first convoy mission with two MH-139s marks a significant step forward in strengthening our missile security operations,” said Maj. Gen. Stacy Huser, 20th Air Force commander. “The MH-139 allows us to continue supporting our ICBM enterprise for decades to come with increased speed, range and lift.”

Montana has more than 100 launch facilities for the Minuteman III missile, spread across nearly 14,000 square miles.

According to the Air Force, the Boeing-built Grey Wolf is 50% faster than the Huey, can carry twice as many troops, and is equipped with enhanced defensive systems — specifically built to support missile field security misisons.

While Malmstrom was announced as the first U.S. base to receive the helicopters in 2019, it wasn’t until 2024 that the Air Force delivered the first MH-139 to Montana. Training began in mid-2024 and the first Initial Operational Test & Evaluation flight took place in early 2025.

One pilot described the first operational use on Jan. 8 as “impressive,” and an immediate increase in helicopter support capabilities for the Malmstrom airmen.

Malmstrom’s Minuteman weapons system is slowly being replaced with with the Sentinel Missile Project, which has seen both cost increases and delayed timelines.

“The transition from the UH-1N Huey to the MH-139A Grey Wolf is one of the first visible steps toward the next era of the Global Strike mission, eventually leading to the full mission integration with Sentinel,” said Tech. Sgt. Samuel Earney, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron Tactical Response Force flight sergeant. “The transition from the battle-tested Huey to the high-tech Grey Wolf has been bittersweet, but given the increased capabilities of the new helicopter, it makes sense as to why the Air Force chose to make the move.”

Montana Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, and former Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, advocated for years to upgrade Malmstrom’s helicopters.